Amitabh Bachchan confused with Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘baller’ compliment

KATHMANDU: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is confused with the ‘baller’ compliment left by actor Bhumi Pednekar on his Instagram post where he posted two photos of him — a still from his 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie and a picture from his upcoming Gulabo Sitabo.
Alongside the photos, Big B wrote: “Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, month of May .. 44 years later ( 1976 to 2020 ) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ‘ban ke madaari ka bandar.. Kya they Aur Kya bana diya ab.”
Commenting on the post, Pednekar wrote: “44 years later and still giving us such memorable characters. I’m telling you, you are the most baller person ever.”
But Big B seemed to be confused by this comment by the Bala actress and thus wrote: “Arre Bhumi…what is ‘baller’? Kab se pooch rahe hain, koi bata hi nahi raha.”
Many netizens since then have come forward to clear his confusion. One explained: “Baller means extremely good or impressive.”
This is the second time that Pednekar has used “baller” as a compliment for Big B, and the veteran actor was unable to understand what she meant back then, too, as per IANS.
The first time Bhumi used the expression was when Big B shared a selfie with his grandson, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya recently. Commenting on his post, Pednekar had complimented him, saying: “You’re a baller sir.”
