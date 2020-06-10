Amitabh Bachchan starts Gulabo Sitabo’s tongue twister challenge

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started a tongue twister challenge ahead of the online release of comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo via his social media where the actor is seen trying to ace the challenge.

In the video uploaded on his Instagram, Big B is seen practising the tongue twister: ‘Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,” but fails everytime to do it correctly.

At the end of the video, Big B asks his followers to take the tongue twister challenge and repeat it five times.

The video has been uploaded as a part of the promotions of the movie, that has stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Big B as the lead.

Take up the challenge here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBNeQLBhsB4/

