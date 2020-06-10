Amitabh Bachchan starts Gulabo Sitabo’s tongue twister challenge

KATHMANDU: Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started a tongue twister challenge ahead of the online release of comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo via his social media where the actor is seen trying to ace the challenge.
In the video uploaded on his Instagram, Big B is seen practising the tongue twister: ‘Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,” but fails everytime to do it correctly.
At the end of the video, Big B asks his followers to take the tongue twister challenge and repeat it five times.
The video has been uploaded as a part of the promotions of the movie, that has stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Big B as the lead.
Take up the challenge here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBNeQLBhsB4/
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 106,331 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 166,158 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Netizens are slamming American actor Mark Wahlberg for his social media message supporting Black Lives Matters movement while pointing out his past hate crimes. Paying tribute to George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody, Wahlberg posted on his social media accou Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa has asked the Government of Nepal to provide a breakdown of the expenses incurred for the government's response to coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Thapa said the House must be apprised in brief, point to poin Read More...
CHITWAN: Nepal Army personnel today buried the body of Nepal's fifteenth and Chitwan's first COVID-19 victim on the banks of Narayani River in Bharatpur Metropolis. A 68-year-old person succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the Bharatpur Hospital, this morning. He was transfe Read More...
BARA: Owing to the lack of Viral Transport Medium, testing of COVID-19 through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method has been affected in Bara district, of late. VTMs are used to collect throat swab samples which makes the testing procedure effective and convenient. "With the lack of VTM, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The meeting of Council of Ministers earlier slated to be held on Tuesday evening has been put off till Wednesday. According to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's Press Advisor Ram Sharan Bajagain, the meeting will be held at around 2pm tomorrow. "Today's meeting could not take place as Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Local businesspersons in Birgunj today donated seven million rupees to purchase a PCR machine to conduct testing of coronavirus infection. Birgunj Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Gopal Kediya and Birgunj Metropolis Mayor Vijaya Kumar Sarawagi agreed on the Memorandum of Understanding (Mo Read More...
SIRAHA: As many as twenty patients undergoing treatment at the Mahendra Ganai Women and Children Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Tuesday. According to the Chief of Siraha District Hospital Dr Nagendra Yadav, the patients were discharged today after two sample Read More...