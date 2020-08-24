Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ with precautions amid coronavirus pandemic

KATHMANDU: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, has started filming the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) with proper protection.
Sharing his experience of shooting with a minimal crew, the 77-year-old wrote on his blog: “It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere… KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It’s a sea of limited blue on set… Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show… but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19.”
However, he observed a “loss of camaraderie” on set as no one spoke to each other, unless it was work related. “It’s like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound. This was never expected, never the time to see such visuals, but there it is… Recognised faces now unrecognisable and the doubts whether we are in the right place, with the right people but we muster up the fears and be on. There is great consideration and care being extended. All precautions carefully worked out and followed,” he wrote.
Bachchan also shared pictures of himself from the shoot wearing suits and the crew in PPE.
Check out more on his blog: https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/
