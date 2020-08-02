Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged; Abhishek still positive, remains in hospital

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus, while his son actor Abhishek Bachchan continues to test COVID-19 positive and still remains in the hospital.

Taking to his Twitter on August 2, Abhishek shared the news: “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

Amitabh was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11 along with his son after testing positive for coronavirus.

In another tweet, Abhishek wrote: “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

Link to Abhishek’s tweet: https://bit.ly/30j7h4g

