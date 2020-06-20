Angelina Jolie separated from Brad Pitt for family’s well-being

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American actor Angelina Jolie has revealed that she separated from Brad Pitt for the well being of her family and called it the right decision.

The 45-year-old Jolie share her six children 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old, Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with Pitt.

“I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” ANI quoted the Maleficent start as saying.

Jolie added, “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

Jolie and Pitt, who were together since 2004 married in August 2014 at their estate in France. The couple divorced in 2017. — HNS

