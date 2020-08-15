Ankita denies Sushant was paying EMI for her flat, shares bank statements

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: After a report claimed that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was paying installments worth INRs 4.5 crore for a flat in Malad for actress Ankita Lokhande, she has denied the report and has shared copies of her bank statements on social media.

Taking to her Twitter on August 15, Lokhande wrote: “Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi’s being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say.

She has shared copies of her bank statements from January 2019 to March 2020.

Her tweet have come hours after a report in indiatoday.in claimed that Rajput was paying instalments for the falt where Lokhande “allegedly” resides, as per IANS. The report stated that they have received this piece of information from sources at Enforcement Directorate (ED). The report emerged on August 13 evening and Lokhande tweeted denying the same just a few minutes after midnight, IANS added.

