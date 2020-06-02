Anupam Kher reminisces Naam Shabana memories with throwback picture

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has reminisced memories from Naam Shabana by sharing a throwback picture of the film’s cast on his Instagram on June 2.
In the photograph one can see the cast of the 2017 action-thriller — Kher along with Neeraj Pandey, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Danny Denzongpa and Akshay Kumar. All of them are dressed either in black or blue.
The photo is captioned: “Memories are timeless treasures of the heart. ‘Till we meet again.”
The 65-year-old is one of the actors in the film directed by Shivam Nair and penned by Pandey. This film is a spin-off from Baby (2015). Naam Shabana tells the backstory of intelligence agent Shabana (played by Taapsee Pannu) and reveals how she becomes a spy.
Kher recently announced the digital launch of his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. According to ANI, it will go online on June 7, on his newly launched website.
Link to the post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CA66XDhAGI0/
