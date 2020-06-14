Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron on her 65th birthday with sweet note, throwback pictures

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has shared a few throwback pictures of his wife and actress Kirron Kher on her birthday alongside a sweet wish for her.

On June 14, the actor took to the Twitter to share a few photos of his wife while apologising for not being with her on her birthday.

He wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh and both @sikandarkher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always. @kirronkhermp #BirthdayGirl.”

Indian actor-turned-politician Kirron turned 65 on June 14. She is currently in Chandigarh while Anupam and their son Sikandar Kher are at their residence in Mumbai at present.

Here is a link to the post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBYqp7eAuoq/

