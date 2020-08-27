Anushka, Virat set to become parents, will welcome first child in January 2021

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, are set to be parents — they will welcome their firstborn in January 2021.

Sharing the announcement on their respective social media accounts, the couple captioned a picture where Sharma’s baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Sharma wears a black and white polka-dotted dress, while Kohli is seen in a grey tee-shirt and white pants. They have captioned the image as: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.

The couple got married in December 2017 in Italy.

Here’s Anushka Sharma’s post: https://bit.ly/3ln2O9l

