AOMG founder, rapper Jay Park speaks against death of George Floyd, donates $10K to Black Lives Matter

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: AOMG founder and American rapper of Korean origin Jay Park has spoken out against the death of George Floyd, and also revealed that he has donated $10K to ‘Black Lives Matter’.

Jay Park was part of the very popular K-pop boyband 2PM but left in 2010.

On May 25, a 46-year-old black man named George Floyd died in police custody after an officer handcuffed him and knelt on his neck. Despite Floyd pleading and saying he couldn’t breathe, he was held in place for several minutes with the officer kneeling on his neck, which resulted in his death.

Police were called after a deli clerk accused Floyd of allegedly trying to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill.

The tragedy has sparked a number of protests in Minneapolis, where Floyd lived, as well as other major cities across the US.

In an Instagram post on May 28, Park has posted a photo of George Floyd with the words: “Please I can’t breathe. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts They’re going to kill me.”

The caption accompanying the photo reads: “Sick of making post’s like this and sick of the same s*** happening over and over again. Me being inspired by black culture aside me having black homies aside just as a man and a human being.. to think how helpless he felt and how inhumane he was treated… to think what if that was my dad, or uncle or homie makes me sick to my stomach.”

He goes on to write: “Countless INNOCENT UNARMED ppl losing their lives and nobody taking responsibility or being held accountable. Ppl who are supposed to protect and keep the public safe don’t even have the common sense or compassion to know if they are killing somebody innocent?”

Park pleads: “I Pray to God the truth prevails and i Pray to God ppl who have compassion and empathy are put into a place of power and authority and ppl who abuse their power for their own greed and ego and to feel superior all disappear,” ending with the hashtag #RIPGEORGEFLOYD.

Check out his Jay Park’s full post here: https://bit.ly/3gBiR0J

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook