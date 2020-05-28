Apple secures deal for Scorsese’s next film starring DiCaprio, De Niro: media

Apple Inc has secured a deal for Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” US media reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. It is the second major film that Apple has acquired after “Greyhound,” starring Tom Hanks, last year.
The film will be labeled an Apple Original Film, and ViacomCBS Inc’s Paramount Pictures will distribute it theatrically worldwide, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal and Deadline.
Apple beat rivals such as Netflix Inc that were also interested to produce the film, the WSJ reported.
Apple declined to comment. ViacomCBS was not immediately available for comment.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” is an adaptation of the non-fiction book of the same name, by David Grann. The book is based on an FBI investigation into the killings of Native American Osages during the 1920s.
Scorsese’s last film, The Irishman, was released on Netflix last year and helped the company boost its paid subscribers in the fourth quarter.
LEVERKUSEN: Croatian Marin Pongracic scored his first two Bundesliga goals as VfL Wolfsburg romped to a surprise 4-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, boosting their hopes of playing in European competition next season. Leverkusen slipped one place down to fifth on 53 points from 28 games Read More...
BREMEN: Werder Bremen drew 0-0 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, a result which moved the visitors into the top four but kept Bremen in the relegation zone. Bremen came alive in the second half and missed a couple of big chances, above all when substitute Da Read More...
LOS ANGELES: It could be a long while until you hear that Hollywood red carpet staple, "And who are you wearing tonight?" Red carpets, the lifeblood of movie premieres and award shows, thrive on the buzz of glamorous actors, show-stopping gowns and screaming fans. But as Hollywood grappl Read More...
LOS ANGELES: The Cannes film festival was canceled and the September jamborees in Venice and Toronto are uncertain but this week movie lovers are being offered a taste of the film festival experience from the comfort of their homes. The 10-day "We Are One: A Global Film Festival," st Read More...
HETAUDA: A pregnant woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-1 of Makawanpur district, on Wednesday. According to Bhola Chaulagain, isolation ward in-charge of Hetauda Hospital, the woman from Chaukatol of the sub-metropolis tested positive for the virus. The rep Read More...
The economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost everyone in Nepal. Daily wage earners have lost their livelihoods, micro and small enterprises have seen up to 95 per cent fall in revenue, and three in every five employed in micro and small businesses have lost their jobs. Read More...
NEW DELHI: India said on Tuesday it was making public the source code of its coronavirus contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu for Google’s (GOOGL.O) Android smartphones, a move digital rights activists said will boost the security of users. The bulk of India’s roughly 500 million smartphone users Read More...
TOKYO: A Japanese man suspected of killing 36 people and injuring dozens in an arson attack at an animation studio last July was arrested on Wednesday after spending 10 months in hospital for treatment. Police had issued an arrest warrant for Shinji Aoba at the time of the fire but had been unabl Read More...