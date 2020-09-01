Ariana Grande has 200 million Insta followers, first woman to reach this milestone

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers on Instagram.

Grande, 27 is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.

Singer Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on achieving the milestone via her Instagram. She wrote, “Can it be tomorrow so I can perform for my fans. Condragulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You’re a queen! Wear that crown.”

The duo recently performed their hit single, Rain on Me at the VMAs and also won the award for best collaboration on the track.

Lady Gaga’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEfuACCMbvS/

