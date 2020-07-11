Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers call it quits after 10 years of marriage

Himalayan News Service

LOS ANGELES: American actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers have split up after 10 years of marriage and 13 years together — they shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts on July 10.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the duo posted on their respective accounts.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” their posts read.

Hammer, 33, is known for his work in The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name.Chambers, 37, is a television personality and journalist. Their message was posted alongside an early photo of the two looking happy and relaxed.

The couple share a five-year-old daughter, Harper, and a three-year-old son, Ford. They exchanged vows in May 2010.

Link to Armie’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCePoYQhrKX/

