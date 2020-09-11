ArrestSajidKhan trends as Indian filmmaker Sajid Khan faces new sexual harassment charge

KATHMANDU: After a model claimed that Bollywood actor-filmmaker Sajid Khan of trying to touch her inappropriately and asking her to strip before him, the hashtag #ArrestSajidKhan has been trending on Twitter.
The allegations have been posted on an unverified Instagram account of Dimple Paul, with the handle paulaa__official.
“When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don’t have my parents with me. I’m earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17,” she stated.
The instagram post further reads: “He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie.”
The post adds, “God knows with how many girls he has done this. I am coming out now not for any pity party. It’s just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak. But it’s high time no? These B**t*rds should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams. But I did not stop!! But the wrong I did was not to speak about it!”
After the latest claims surfaced against Khan, one user wrote: “Once again, filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of harassing a model. Why is it that small and poor people are ignored all the time? Why is this Sajid Khan not arrested? #ArrestSajidKhan.”
“How come this serial moIester is not in jail yet. #ArrestSajidKhan,” posted another user.
“He is habitual sex offender. He should be behind the bars. @Twitter should have provision of red tick instead of blue tick for these kind of monsters. #ArrestSajidKhan,” wrote a user.
Back in 2018, multiple women had shared their #MeToo experiences against Khan, following which he stepped down as director of Housefull 4, according to IANS.
IANS added that Khan has been named by multiple women including two actresses — Sonali Chopra and Rachel White — and one journalist for sexual misconduct.
Khan is yet to respond to the latest allegation.
Dimple Paul’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CE6l9OyD4SP/
