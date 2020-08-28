Asks your questions to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey

KATHMANDU: There is an opportunity for the fans of Spider Man to ask questions to Peter Ramsey, one of the directors of the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — he is the next guest at the PreVIEW Conference on August 29.
The free virtual conference is accessible to comic book fans, who can submit their own questions for Ramsey now.
According to AFP, the organisers are moderating a virtual conversation on Augusst 29 in the run-up to the VIEW Conference, which is dedicated to technological advances in the world of animation and will take place next October.
Ramsey will answer questions from Saint John Walker, the deputy dean of the Escape Studios Academy, starting at 10:00 am. Pacific Time, informed AFP.
The filmmaker will talk about his work on the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2019, in addition to other aspects of his long career.
Those interested can sign up for free online to attend the conference and even send their own questions for the director — which could be selected and asked the day of the talk — at info@viewconference.it.
