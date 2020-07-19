Attack on Titan and popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura dies in apparent suicide aged 30

KATHMANDU: Popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura was found hanging on July 18 at his Tokyo home, and was later confirmed dead at a hospital. He was 30.
According to Japan’s Kyodo News, police believe that Miura, who appeared in a number of movies including Attack on Titan, Eien no Zero (Eternal Zero), Kimi ni Todoke (From Me to You), and Koizora (Sky of Love), committed suicide.
The sources said the actor was found by his manager at his home and an apparent suicide note was in his room.
“To fans and people concerned, we apologise for the worry and the inconvenience caused, but as to details we are still confirming and will inform you once again,” Kyodo News quoted his management company Amuse Inc as saying in a statement.
The Confidence Man JP — Episode of the Princess in which he had a role as a “romance scammer”, is slated to hit Japanese screens next Thursday.
Kyodo News also said that Miura was scheduled to appear in a TV drama series starting in September and a musical kicking off at the year-end.
On his Instagram account, he had often posted pictures of dishes he cooked. On his thirtieth birthday in April, the actor posted a video in which he talked about his eagerness to “deliver fans fine and high-quality entertainment”.
Miura, originally from Ibaraki Prefecture, entered the profession as a child actor. He featured in television dramas such as Bloody Monday, Last Cinderella and the Gokusen series.
He also appeared in a number of NHK period dramas and on stage, such as in the Japanese adaptation of the Broadway musical Kinky Boots in which he won the Haruko Sugimura Award in 2017 for his role as a drag queen.
According to Koreaboo, Miura was also connected to the K-Pop industry, as he was known to be friends with EXO‘s Chanyeol and was also a fan of BTS, sharing that he owned their album and even attended their Speak Yourself concert in Japan.
