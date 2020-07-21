August Alsina releases Entanglements post Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelation of the duo’s ‘entanglement’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Following an interview by American actress Jada Pinkett Smith in which she termed her relationship with the musician August Alsina as an “entanglement” while married to Will Smith, Alsina dropped his new song Entanglements on July 18.

According to Variety, the song that features rapper Rick Ross speaks several times about his relationship with Jada and had several references from her husband Will. The chorus of the song says, “The definition of entanglement / It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets / Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship / But you’re still f–in’ with me.”

Jada had addressed the issue during July 10 episode of Red Table Talk with her husband. During the interview, the two opened up to each other about a rough phase in their relationship when they had both decided to stay in their personal spaces to heal while Jada ended up having an affair with Alsina, according ANI.

“I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized you can’t find happiness outside of yourself,” Jada said during the interview.

