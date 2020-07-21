August Alsina releases Entanglements post Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelation of the duo’s ‘entanglement’

KATHMANDU: Following an interview by American actress Jada Pinkett Smith in which she termed her relationship with the musician August Alsina as an “entanglement” while married to Will Smith, Alsina dropped his new song Entanglements on July 18.
According to Variety, the song that features rapper Rick Ross speaks several times about his relationship with Jada and had several references from her husband Will. The chorus of the song says, “The definition of entanglement / It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets / Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship / But you’re still f–in’ with me.”
Jada had addressed the issue during July 10 episode of Red Table Talk with her husband. During the interview, the two opened up to each other about a rough phase in their relationship when they had both decided to stay in their personal spaces to heal while Jada ended up having an affair with Alsina, according ANI.
“I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized you can’t find happiness outside of yourself,” Jada said during the interview.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 319,872 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou Read More...
BARA: Devtal Rural Municipality in Bara district has been sealed after 40 persons were found infected with novel coronavirus in the rural municipality. Mayor, deputy mayor, health professionals, one of the ward chairs, and an executive member of the rural municipality are among those infected. Th Read More...
DHANGADHI: Two persons including a child lost their lives when the flooded Parigaun river swept away houses in Naugad Rural Municipality-6 of Darchula district after continuous rainfall last night. According to chief of Naugad Police Post, Bhuwan Bahadur Chand, Maanmati Devi Thagunna (42), and Pa Read More...
DAMAULI: With the monsoon at its peak, floods and landslips triggered by continuous incessant rainfall since Saturday have caused massive havoc across the nation. Vehicular movement along the Dumre-Besisahar road section has been obstructed due to landslides at Ranibas in Bhanu Municipality-9 Read More...
DHADING: Dhading district has been affected by landslides following incessant rainfall for the last few days, also putting the area at the risk of a probable flood. Due to landslides across several points along the Prithvi Highway, road sections have been swept away disrupting vehicular movement, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Operation of international and domestic flights in Nepal is resuming from August 17. A meeting of the Council of Ministers held today made a decision to this effect. The government has directed the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation to make necessary arrangements for the s Read More...
Kathmandu, July 20 Hours of continuous downpour has led to flooding of Bagmati River in Kathmandu. The river found its way into Teku area, among other places, as rainfall persisted through the day on Monday. Read More...