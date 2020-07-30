Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, family test positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

KATHMANDU: Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members, who underwent for COVID-19 test after developing slight fever a few days ago, have tested positive for the virus are under home quarantine.
Taking to his Twitter on July 29, the Baahubali director shared the information: “My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.
In another tweet, Rajamouli, 46 shared, “All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions…Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma.”
