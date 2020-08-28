Backstreet Boys AJ McLean joins Dancing With The Stars

KATHMANDU: AJ McLean, vocalist of the American group Backstreet Boys, will participate in season 29 of Dancing With The Stars.
Taking to his Twitter on August 27, McLean posted: “We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you!”
McLean had teased his “big news” via Instagram, by showing fans all the hard work he has been putting into his diet and fitness regime over the past five months.
Before McLean, his bandmate Nick Carter had taken second place in season 21 of the dance-based show.
