Baekhyun tops charts with Candy

KATHMANDU: EXO’s Baekhyun is ruling the number one spot in both Korean and international music charts with his just released album Delight and its lead track Candy.

According to Hellokpop, the title track Candy, released at 6:00 pm KST on May 25, ranked number one in real-time on various music charts, including Melon, Genie, Vibe, and Momople. The B-side tracks Bungee and Love Again also steadily dominated the music charts, confirming Baekhyun’s popularity.

In addition, the album, which garnered attention with more than 730,000 pre-orders, amassed more than 620,000 copies on Hanteo Chart alone on the first day of its release. It also swept the top daily charts of various music charts such as Synnara Record, Yes24, and Kyobo Bookstore.

On the global scene, Baekhyun ranked first on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in a total of 68 regions all around the world.

Link to Candy MV: https://youtu.be/gmgcRWxhmqY

