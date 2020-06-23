Batman films director Joel Schumacher dies after a year-long battle with cancer at 80

KATHMANDU: Joel Schumacher, costume designer-turned director known for helming Batman films and St Elmo’s Fire passed away on June 22 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80.
According to IANS, Schumacher started off as a costume designer for 1970s films such as Woody Allen directorials Sleeper and Interiors, along with Blume in Love, The Prisoner of Second Avenue and The Last of Sheila.
After working as a production designer on the 1974 telefilm Killer Bees, he turned writer in the late ’70s on Sparkle, Car Wash and The Wiz,
Schumacher made his directorial debut in 1981 with sci-fi comedy The Incredible Shrinking Woman.
Considered as one of the most popular storytellers in Hollywood, his other directorial ventures include Flawless, DC Cab, The Lost Boys, Falling Down and John Grisham adaptations The Client and A Time to Kill. And Hollywood A-listers including Val Kilmer, George Clooney. Arnold Schwarzenegger Nicole Kidman and Nicolas Cage among others have worked in his films.
Many of Schumacher’s collaborators remembered the one-of-a-kind director as a friend, visionary and someone who launched careers of several Hollywood stars, as er IANS
Matthew McConaughey said he owes his career to the filmmaker, who gave him the lead role as Jake Brigance in courtroom drama A Time to Kill. “Joel not only took a chance on me, he fought for me. Knowing the studio might never approve a relatively unknown like myself for the lead in ‘A Time to Kill,’ he set up a secret screen test for me on a Sunday morning in a small unknown studio because as he stated, ‘Even if you do great, you may not get the part, so I don’t want the industry to ever think you screen tested and DID NOT get the job’,” IANS quoted the Oscar winner as saying.
Lost Boys star Corey Feldman revealed that the sober Schumacher tried to keep him from doing drugs on the film shoots, firing him and rehiring him after he said he was given cocaine by an adult on the set. “He tried to prevent my descent,” Feldman was quoted as saying.
Cage, who is “very upset” about Schumacher’s death said, “He was a great artist and a true friend… I will miss him,” he added.
Batman Forever star Jim Carrey was quoted by IANS as saying, “He saw deeper things in me than most and he lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life. I am grateful to have had him as a friend.”
BAJURA: Many coronavirus infected persons are wandering freely in a village in Bajura district. According to the locals, the infected persons have been venturing without restriction in the village areas after they were sent home from quarantine facility in Badimalika Municipality. As many as 4 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Online application for the fifth edition of the ICT Award 2020--a prestigious award in the information technology sector in Nepal--has officially begun, today. Issuing a press statement, the organisers said that awards will be given in eleven different categories, including two new cat Read More...
GAIGHAT: In a bid to support women's reproductive health during the extended lockdown, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today donated emergency disaster supply kits to the Udayapur District Hospital. With an objective of controlling unwanted pregnancy and making effective delivery o Read More...
Kathmandu, June 22 Honestly speaking I am struggling getting this. The recent announcement that the World Bank has officially approved the Nepal Strategic Road Connectivity and Trade Improvement Project worth a whopping $450 million should be met with great excitement because of the great need Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool could be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday having turned the Premier League title race into a procession. They could yet go on and set a host of records too, including most wins, most points and biggest winning margin. It will go dow Read More...
BHAIRAHWA: Three persons lost their lives, one sustained injuries and four vehicles were damaged in a landslide at Sombare of Tansen Municipality-11 in Palpa district, on Monday. However, police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons. According to the in-charge of District Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals apiece as the hosts showed their impressive strength in depth, making eight changes but still crushing a woeful Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League at The Etihad stadium on Monday. The result leaves second-placed City Read More...
The number of Nepalis willing to return home urgently is declining Kathmandu, June 22 The government stated today that it would evacuate only around 12,000 stranded Nepalis from different countries in the first phase. Though the government had earlier planned to initially repatriate 30,000 Ne Read More...