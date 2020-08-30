Be like Jimin. Wear a face mask: WHO’s social media chief praises BTS member for doing so!

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: BTS’s Jimin has earned plaudits from the Head of Social Media and Media Monitoring of the World Health Organisation for wearing a face mask during dance practice.

Allkpop reports that on August 29, Sari Setiogi Griberg, WHO’s Head of Social Media and Media Monitoring at WHO Headquarters in Geneva, posted praise for Jimin for wearing a face mask during dance practice on her official Twitter account.

It adds that Griberg posted Jimin’s photo from BTS InstaStories, which shows a focussed Jimin during their rehearsals for their MTV Video Music Awards live performance on August 31. The photo shows Jimin wearing a face mask, which is highly imperative during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with with Jimin’s photo, Griberg also posted a cartoon which states: “Superheroes save lives. You can do the same. Wear a Mask!”

She also shared an informational campaign poster from WHO on what one can do to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Jimin has been consistently reminding everyone to wear a mask and be safe, while he is seen wearing a face mask in public places as well.

He has also tweeted encouraging everyone to wear mask properly even if it gets uncomfortable, als saying the same in one of his live broadcasts.

Link to Sari Setiogi Griberg’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3hIydke

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook