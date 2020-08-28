Bella Thorne breaks ‘OnlyFans’ record, earns $1million in 24 hours after debuting

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American actor Bella Thorne has earned over $1 million on subscription-based social platform ‘OnlyFans,’ within the first 24 hours after debuting her account, breaking the platform’s record.

The actor and influencer, uses the platform to share some of her personal content including pictures and videos that is available only to paid customers, according to ANI. Thorne responds to every DM from her ‘OnlyFans’ followers, according to Variety.

The platform ‘OnlyFans’ is known for providing the creators with the freedom to share any type of content that they want, though the 22-year-old Thorne in a tweet said, “Also nooooo I’m not doing nudity!!!” Earlier in 2019, Thorne had shared some of her nude pictures on Twitter after being blackmailed by a hacker to release her pictures, ANI informed.

