BET Awards 2020 to felicitate Beyonce with Humantarian Award

KATHMANDU: The 20th edition of the BET Awards will honour American popstar Beyonce with the Humanitarian Award for her longstanding philanthropic work, including her recent COVID-19 relief efforts.
The American award show, established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, aims to celebrate African Americans and other minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year, according to ANI.
Among many works, the singer had teamed up with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative encouraging residents in her hometown of Houston and other Black and brown communities, who are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, to know their status.
She has also donated to support organisations on the ground helping to meet basic health and mental needs in vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic.
Special tributes are planned for the late Kobe Bryant and music icon Little Richard at this year’s virtual ceremony, which will be held on June 28, added ANI. Nicolas Johnson, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and D-Nice will be recognized as 2020 Shine A Light honourees.
French anti-racist activist Assa Traore has been named BET International’s Global Good Recipient.
ANI adds that the 2020 award ceremony will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Black Thought, Chloe X Halle, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kierra Sheard, Lil Wayne, Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Questlove, Rapsody, Summer Walker, Usher, and others. — HNS
