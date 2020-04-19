Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK: Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others sang classic songs brimmed with messages of hope and change during a TV special aimed at fighting the coronavirus, while Beyoncé and Alicia Keys spoke passionately about how the virus has disproportionately affected black Americans.

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on Saturday’s TV special “One World: Together At Home,” thanking “delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees” for their hard work during the pandemic.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America,” Beyoncé said.

