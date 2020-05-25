Beyoncé’s taken a liking to Jungkook’s My Time, reveals producer

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: There is no doubt that BTS’s Jungkook is loved by ARMYs worldwide. But a piece of news that has all his fans feeling great is that global R&B queen Beyoncé has taken a liking to his solo My Time.

According to Allkpop, My Time’s producer SleepDeez took to Twitter to reveal that Beyoncé has liked the number.

And naturally, fans got very excited with the information, hoping that a collaboration might happen between Beyoncé and Jungkook in the future.

My Time has continuously topped the iTunes & Billboard charts.

