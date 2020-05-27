Big B shares throwback photos of Amar Akbar Anthony days as film turns 43 

MUMBAI: On Bollywood’s 1977 comedy-drama Amar Akbar Anthony clocking 43 years of its release, on May 26 Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan took a walk down memory lane and shared some treasured memories via throwback pictures from the movie, and its shoot.
According to ANI, Big B as the megastar is fondly referred to, put out some monochromatic pictures from the movie on Twitter, along with the cast and crew of the film. He also shared an intriguing poster that noted the title of the songs in the movie that are major hits of the time.
The star went on to note the collection of the film and compared it with the earnings of the action-drama Baahubali 2. He tweeted, “43 YEARS .. !!! .. ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2–The Conclusion today!”
Big B also shared a treasured memory with his children Shweta and Abhishek — a priceless throwback photo on Instagram where he is seen pecking a kiss on his little daughter Shweta’s lips, while Abhishek is seated in his lap. Along with the picture he wrote, “SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on the set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front ..”
The movie focuses on three brothers who are separated in childhood and adopted by three families of different faiths, namely — Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity. They grow up to be a policeman, a singer, and an owner of a country liquor bar, respectively.
