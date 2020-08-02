Bihar cops unable to locate Rhea Chakraborty, tell her to stop playing hide-and-seek if she’s innocent

KATHMANDU: Bihar Police has so far not been able to locate Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty for investigation in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide case, and it has urged her to stop playing hide-and-seek if she is innocent.
According to IANS, Director General of Bihar Police Gupteshwar Pandey, on July 31, offered an explanation of many things related to the case in a media interaction. He said, “Why is Rhea running away? If she is not guilty, come forward and help the police in the investigation. We are not advocates of punishing an innocent. We would like her to stand up and if she succeeds in proving herself innocent, we will not even touch her. But if she runs away from me, then I will definitely say that we will definitely reach her one day and separate the milk from water.”
Rajput allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai on June 14 and his father KK Singh had lodged an FIR in Patna on July 25, in which Chakrobarty has been named as the main accused. The Bihar Police have also reached Mumbai for the investigation.
Chakrobarty has filed an application in the Supreme Court to hear the entire case in Mumbai instead of Patna. Meanwhile Raput’s father has also filed a counter-petition to keep the case in Patna. The case is to be heard on August 5.
The Bihar Police team had also visited Chakrobarty’s flat but could found her there. After this, Pandey admitted that the Bihar Police have not been able to ‘locate’ Rhea.
Talking about a video released by the actress claiming herself innocent, Pandey said that instead of calling herself innocent through video, she should record her statement before the police, this will be in her favour.
