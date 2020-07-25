Billie Eilish to drop My Future on July 30

KATHMANDU: American singer Billie Eilish will be releasing her new song My Future on July 30 — the 18-year-old shared the news in a post on Twitter.
“Billie Eilish – ‘my future’. Out next Thursday,” Eilish wrote in the tweet on July 24. The song is her first release since the official track of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die.
According to PTI, in January this year, Eilish had scripted history at the 2020 Grammy Awards when she took home the four biggest prizes for her debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go. The singer had won trophies for the best new artiste, a record of the year, an album of the year and song of the year. She had also won the award for best pop vocal album, securing five of her six nominations.
Link to Billie Eilish’s tweet: https://bit.ly/39yJgt5
