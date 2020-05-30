Birthday girl K-pop veteran YoonA uploads special dance cover of EXO, BTS, NCT 127 and SEVENTEEN

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: To celebrate her birthday Girls’ Generation’s YoonA uploaded a special dance cover for her fans.

Allkpop reports the veteran idol has covered NCT 127’s Kick It, EXO’s Love Shot, BTS’s ON, and Seventeen’s Very Nice.

She has captioned the video as: “for SONE. I tried this out after hearing you guys wanted to see my courage to dance. It’s lacking, but I worked hard.”

In the video YoonA can be seen dancing with a team of backup dancers as she takes on the challenging choreography from top boy groups.

YoonA turned 30 on May 30. — HNS

Link to the post: https://www.instagram.com/yoona__lim/

