Black Eyed Peas pay tribute to Indian action movies in latest video

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: American music group The Black Eyed Peas have showcased their love and appreciation for Bollywood with their latest video Action which features popular scenes from films including Rajinikanth’s sci-fi actioner Robot and Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham .

According to PTI, the 4.48-minute-long video has been created by using the ‘deep fake’ technology that allows users to replace people in an existing image or video with their own likeness. Group members will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo feature in the cycle sequence of ‘Maryada Ramanna’ , the gun sequence of S Shankar’s Robot , the firing sequence from the Swedish movie Kopps and Singham, superimposing their faces on actors Sunil, Rajinikanth and Devgn.

“The Black Eyed Peas have been inspired by Indian culture from the beginning of our career… From Asha Bhosle to AR Rahman, Indian music has influenced our songs on more than one occasion. This video for ACTION shows our LOVE and appreciation for BOLLYWOOD and the imagination and awesomeness it brings to the screen… Thank you INDIA & BOLLYWOOD!!!,” they have stated in the introduction of their video.

The members of the band are William James Adams Jr, Allan Pineda Lindo, and Jaime Luis Gomez.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/BCJWZw0p9LE

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook