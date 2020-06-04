BlackLivesMatter: K-pop artistes BTS, Monsta X, GOT 7’s Mark among others lend support to anti-racist movement in US

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: K-pop artistes, global phenoms like BTS and Monsta X as well as rising rookies ATEEZ, have come out in open support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

Influential K-pop boy band BTS took to the group’s Twitter account on June 4 to support Black Lives Matter movement (https://bit.ly/3gODYwO).

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter,” they wrote.

Monsta X also took to Twitter to share their solidarity with the movement (https://bit.ly/3cz2IWo).

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #NoRacism #NoViolence #BlackLivesMatter.”

Rising rookie boy group ATEEZ also voiced their support for #BlackLivesMatter in Twitter (https://bit.ly/306U8LX).

“We stand in solidarity with those who have given their lives for the right to be heard. #StopRacism #StopTheViolence#BlackLivesMatter.”

They also have some words in Korean that Soompi has translated as: “We’re all different colours although we get the same light. There’s no responsibility in colours,” noting that words are from member Hongjoong’s rap in a previous cover of Michael Jackson’s Black or White.

K-pop artistes from various genres have lent their support to the Black Lives Matter movement in the US paying homage to African-American culture as an important source of inspiration for modern day K-pop.

R&B artiste Crush posted an image on June 1 (https://www.instagram.com/p/CA1tsvhpcIB/) that said, “It is not enough to be quietly non-racist, now is the time to be vocally anti-racist.”

Along with the image, Crush had written: “Many artists and people around the world get so much inspiration from black culture and music, including me. We have a duty to respect every race.”

GOT7’s Mark had tweeted, “Stay strong, stay safe,” (https://bit.ly/3cz3PW4) along with a website link to provide support and donations for the BLM movement. He had donated $7,000 to the BLM cause.

Former f(x) member Amber had lashed out at US President Donald Trump for what she described as “promoting racism”.

“We need to stand together because our brothers and sisters of the black community are dying just for existing,” Amber had written on Twitter (https://bit.ly/3cwBHmw).

2AM’s Jo Kwon had written: “It’s not their problem, it’s humanity’s problem,” with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter and #georgefloyd (https://bit.ly/3cyGsfw).

NCT 127’s Johnny also posted on Instagram, “Please let everyone be safe. I see you, I care for you,” with the BLM hashtag (https://www.instagram.com/p/CA6rzRyF_n9/).

One with Blackout Tuesday

K-pop artistes also supported the Blackout Tuesday with many posting a black square on their Instagram accounts.

Blackout Tuesday is a campaign started by two black women in the music industry and had proposed a day of reflection on racial inequality after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Social media users posted solid black pictures with #BlackoutTuesday to express their solidarity.

The Korea Times reports that K-pop artistes HyunA, Rain, and Eric Nam posted a black square on their Instagram accounts on June 3, while Big Bang’s Taeyang uploaded a picture saying ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER’, with the hashtag of the movement.

Girl’s Generation Tiffany Young shared a black photo with the caption ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER’. She also shared links to foundations and fundraising platforms that support racial equality, encouraging fans to donate with her.

The daily also notes that hip-hop label H1GHR MUSIC founded by Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone and its artistes donated $21,000 to the BLACK LIVES MATTER organisation.

“H1GHR MUSIC wishes for a world where all people are treated equally,” it wrote on its Instagram.

The label also postponed their artistes’ releases for two days — June 2 to 4 — “as part of ‘BLACK OUT TUESDAY’ to show support in the ongoing fight against injustice”.



