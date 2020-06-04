BlackLivesMatter: Star Wars star John Boyega delivers powerful speech at London protests over Floyd’s killing

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor John Boyega joined thousands of protestors at Hyde Park, London and gave a powerful speech over the killing of George Floyd for the Black Lives Matter protest on June 3.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star said, “I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but ***k that.”

Speaking through the megaphone, he added, “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

After a white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US leading to the latter’s death on May 25, protests are being held the US and different parts of the globe against racism. Like Boyega, many celebrities are taking to the streets, supporting the movement ‘Black Lives Matter’.

In this London protest, Boyega was heard saying: “We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence” — highlighting that Floyd wasn’t the first case of racism.

He added, “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones. I need you to understand how painful this s**t is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn’t the case any more, that was never the case any more.”

The actor also urged the protestors to remain calm and refrain from being violent. “It is very, very important that we keep control of this moment. That we make this as peaceful and as organised as possible. Because they want us to mess up, they want us to be disorganised, but not today,” he urged.

Boyega’s speech has gone viral on social media, earning him praise from all quarters.

According to PTI, Lucasfilm that produces his Star Wars movies posted a statement on the company’s website and said: “The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world. John Boyega, you are our hero.”

Actor and director Jordan Peele said, “We got you, John.” Actor Mark Hamill praised him saying: “Never been more proud of you, John. @JohnBoyega”.

According to Yahoo news, Boyega’s last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, is expected to be his final one for the franchise.

Link to Boyega’s speech: https://reut.rs/3gUjL8H

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook