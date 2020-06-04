BlackLivesMatter: Star Wars star John Boyega delivers powerful speech at London protests over Floyd’s killing

KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor John Boyega joined thousands of protestors at Hyde Park, London and gave a powerful speech over the killing of George Floyd for the Black Lives Matter protest on June 3.
The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star said, “I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but ***k that.”
Speaking through the megaphone, he added, “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”
After a white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US leading to the latter’s death on May 25, protests are being held the US and different parts of the globe against racism. Like Boyega, many celebrities are taking to the streets, supporting the movement ‘Black Lives Matter’.
In this London protest, Boyega was heard saying: “We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence” — highlighting that Floyd wasn’t the first case of racism.
He added, “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones. I need you to understand how painful this s**t is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn’t the case any more, that was never the case any more.”
The actor also urged the protestors to remain calm and refrain from being violent. “It is very, very important that we keep control of this moment. That we make this as peaceful and as organised as possible. Because they want us to mess up, they want us to be disorganised, but not today,” he urged.
Boyega’s speech has gone viral on social media, earning him praise from all quarters.
According to PTI, Lucasfilm that produces his Star Wars movies posted a statement on the company’s website and said: “The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world. John Boyega, you are our hero.”
Actor and director Jordan Peele said, “We got you, John.” Actor Mark Hamill praised him saying: “Never been more proud of you, John. @JohnBoyega”.
According to Yahoo news, Boyega’s last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, is expected to be his final one for the franchise.
Link to Boyega’s speech: https://reut.rs/3gUjL8H
KOCHI: A pregnant elephant died in India apparently after eating some fruit containing a firecracker that exploded in her mouth, prompting a criminal investigation into suspected cruelty toward animals, forestry officials said on Wednesday. The incident drew outrage on social media af Read More...
Durbar Marg shops to open from today Other traders, businesses also defiant KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 With no end in sight to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24 that has effectively halted all economic activities for the past two-and-a-half months, traders, firms and industries have be Read More...
KANCHANPUR: At least fifteen COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of Mahakali Hospital in Bhimdattanagar Municipality, Kanchanpur district. The isolation ward has a capacity of 20 beds. The hospital has started treatment of COVID-19 since Tuesday. Seven persons — reside Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 After the plan to evacuate stranded Nepali citizens from several countries was approved by the Cabinet a few days ago, the government is gearing up to bring them home on priority basis from Friday. Narayan Bidari, secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of M Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 The Ministry of Health and Population has directed hospitals to send home patients infected with the novel coronavirus who show mild or no symptom of the disease so that hospitals can treat severe cases of COVID-19. Hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have also been told to Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population is mulling over proposing to the Council of Ministers to declare state of public health emergency in the country following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Section 48 (2) of the Public Health Service Act states that if public Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JUNE 3 The COVID-19 spread seems to have come under control in Narainapur Rural Municipality, Banke, which had emerged as a coronavirus hotspot after a number of people tested positive for the virus here earlier. According to the district’s corona focal person Naresh Shrestha, it Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 The Government of Nepal has published ‘Hazard Allowance Management Order for Human Resources Involved in the Treatment of COVID-19 Infection’ in Nepal Gazette for its implementation. The order aims to provide hazard allowance to the human resources involved in the identif Read More...