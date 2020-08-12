BLACKPINK announce collaboration with Selena Gomez, to drop fresh song on Aug 28

KATHMANDU: The rumours of a BLACKPINK-Selena Gomez collaboration came true as the K-pop girl group’s label YG Entertainment on August 12 revealed an updated new single release poster for BLACKPINK’s comeback and officially confirmed that the featured artiste for it would be Selena Gomez.
This single will be released on August 28 worldwide, midnight EST and 1:00 pm KST.
Koreaboo quoted YG as stating: “These two artistes, who have been fans of one another for a long time, have finally made their dreams come true with this collaboration. BLACKPINK expresses their thanks to Selena for participating in this album and is excited to share the new song with fans.”
The poster looks like chocolate syrup melting along with animated looking typography, giving off a cute and flirty vibe for BLACKPINK’s comeback, cites the portal.
“So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!” Gomez shared on her Instagram post on August 12.
The title of the new track is yet to be revealed but supporters could already pre-save the song weeks before its official launch.
Gomez’s collaboration with BLACKPINK come a few months after she released her third studio album Rare last January, according to IANS.
Recently BLACKPINK has teamed up with artiste Lady Gaga for Sour Candy from her latest album Chromatica.
This collaboration with Gomez is part of BLACKPINK’s October comeback when they will be releasing their first full album. The group’s first comeback pre-single How You Like That was released on June 26.
Link to BLACKPINK’s announcement: https://www.facebook.com/250564885324943/posts/1203406613374094/
Link to Gomez’s post here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDxLvwujuAQ/
