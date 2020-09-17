BLACKPINK in your area: PUBG hint at collab with most popular K-pop girl group

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Gamers and BLINKs, ahoy! PUBG has set the stage for a BLACKPINK collaboration.

According to Koreaboo, PUBG MOBILE on September 14 began hinting at an upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an action-packed online multiplayer game, available on computers and mobiles.

The first teaser released by PUBG set fans on a guessing game trying to figure out who is in the teaser.

The second teaser dropped on September 15 featured four not-so mysterious women. A mini version of BLACKPINK lightstick is seen hanging from the rearview mirror.

The newest teaser shows all four members dressed in their outfits from their How You Like That photoshoot.

However, all said and done, the news of the collaboration has yet to be confirmed by BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment.

BLACPINK are readying for the release of their debut album titled The Album on October 2.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook