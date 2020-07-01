BLACKPINK scores 5 Guinness World Records with How You Like That

KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has managed to score five Guinness World Records with their latest music video How You Like That released on June 26.
According to Soompi, on June 30 the Guinness World Records crowned the MV as the ‘Most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours’, ‘Most viewed Music Video on YouTube in the first 24 hours’ and ‘Most viewed YouTube Music Video in fist 24 hours by a K-pop group’.
BLACKPINK’s 24-hour view count for How You Like That was confirmed by YouTube to be 86.3 million.
The previous records for these three achievements were set by BTS with their music video for Boy With Luv, which was watched a total number of 74.6 million times in the first 24 hours.
How You Like That also achieved the titles of ‘Most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube’ and ‘Most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube’.
YouTube stated that How You Like That had set the record with 1.66 million simultaneous viewers at its peak. BTS’s ON previously held the official record for most-viewed YouTube Premiere (1.54 million concurrent viewers).
Catch BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ here.
