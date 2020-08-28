BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez collab ‘Ice Cream’ out, crosses 10 million views in under 3 hours

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The highly anticipated single Ice Cream, a collaboration between K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and American popstar Selena Gomez, was dropped on August 28, and within hours of its release it broke and set a new record.

Launched on August 28 at 1:00 pm KST, the sugary song was dropped along with a pastel-tinged music video featuring Gomez herself, according to The Korea Herald.

And BLACKPINK has once again set a record with their latest release as it surpassed 10 million views on YouTube at approximately 3:55 pm KST, which is just under three hours since its release, according to Soompi.

Ice Cream has become the fastest Korean girl group music video to reach 10 million views, with the previous record of three hours and 40 minutes being held by BLACKPINK’s How You Like That.

Doused in shades of pink and other pastels, the music video opens with Gomez in a red-and-white striped outfit and sailor hat in the driver’s seat of an ice cream van, while BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa later dance holding ice-cream in a bright pink ice-cream parlour, reports Reuters.

BLACKPINK’S label YG Entertainment, said Ice Cream was perfect for summer and completely different from previous songs Kill This Love or How You Like That. Both had a more dynamic and aggressive club beat while Ice Cream has a lighter, bubbly vibe, according to Reuters.

“When we first heard the song, we had a feeling of sweetness filling up our mouth. We thought Ice Cream would offer some chilling time for those suffering from this late summer heat. We hope to share this positive energy and vibe we’ve felt from the song with listeners all over the world,” said BLACKPINK in a written statement released by YG.

Ice Cream is the second pre-release single of BLACKPINK’s first full length album — BLACKPINK: The Album due on October 2.

The group released their first pre-release single How You Like That on June 26.

BLACKPINK have collaborated with Dua Lipa on Kiss and Make Up, and most recently on Sour Candy with Lady Gaga.

Interestingly Koreaboo reports that eagle-eyed BLINKs have noticed that in the photos of the group’s first full album up for pre-order listed by YG that there is a hint of a collaboration with another American superstar — Cardi B.

The portal reports that on August 28, YG posted a pre-order notice for The Album, along with photos of everything fans can expect to get inside their copy. Alongside extras like photocards, postcards, and stickers, the company also posted an image of the CD itself. The CD is printed with the album’s tracklist, which is yet to be released, so YG blurred the image except that one small section of the CD was left a little more readable than the rest — and one can faintly make out the rapper’s name!

Link to MV of Ice Cream: http://y2u.be/vRXZj0DzXIA

