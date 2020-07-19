BLINKs demand apology from Indian news channel for objectifying, defaming K-pop stars BLACKPINK on national TV

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: An Indian news channel has managed to anger BLINKS, fans of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, with their depiction of the group on Indian national television.

Amid the ongoing Indian-China dispute, the Indian news channel — News NationTV — aired a news segment on July 17 related to the scrutiny of the Chinese government; during the segment, a clip of BLACKPINK members during a live performance was played.

The clip commentary objectified the group and were even labelled ‘Chinese strippers’, according to portals Allkpop and Koreaboo.

Pointing to the lack of research, BLINKs — both from India and the world — are demanding for an apology from the chief editor of the news segment as the members of BLACKPINK are neither Chinese nor strippers, and for spreading such defamatory news.

Condemning the broadcast, Blackpink India has tweeted: “This is a shameful act by a popular news channel degrading idols image and nationally broadcasting it on their segment ROCHAK ROMANCHAK. Also the news that has been displayed contains performance of Lisa and Jennie during their solo performance in ‘In Your Area’ concert.”

