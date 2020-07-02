Bob Dylan makes chart history with Rough and Rowdy Ways

KATHMANDU: American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has made a chart history with his 39th studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways — the critically-acclaimed full-length debuted at No 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, amassing three million streams and the equivalent of 53,000 album units in the United States.
It was released on June 19, marking his first album of new songs since 2012’s Tempest. Rough and Rowdy Ways has become the 79-year-old’s highest-charting full-length since 2009’s Together Through Life.
According to AFP, the album was preceded by the release of Murder Most Foul, in which the Nobel Prize-winning musician chronicles American history in the wake of President John F Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. The song became Dylan’s first No 1 single under his own name on a Billboard chart, debuting atop Rock Digital Song Sales with 10,000 downloads between its release on March 27 and April 2.
Even more surprisingly, Dylan became the first artist to reach the Top 40 with a new album in each decade from the 1960s to the 2020s, added AFP.
He made his Billboard 200 debut at No 125 with The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan in 1963.
Since then he has achieved eight albums in the Top 40 in the 1960s, 14 in the 1970s, seven in the 1980s, four in the 1990s, seven in the 2000s, nine in the 2010s and one in the ‘20s.
