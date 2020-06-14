Bob Dylan on new album: ‘The songs seem to write themselves’

LOS ANGELES: Bob Dylan gave a glimpse into his song-writing process, commented on the death of George Floyd and said in a rare interview published on Friday that he wished he had written the Rolling Stones ballad “Angie.”
Dylan’s wide-ranging conversation with the New York Times was his first major interview since 2017 and came a week ahead of the release of his first album of original music in eight years.
But the man regarded as one of the world’s most influential singer-songwriters gave few clues about what motivated his spurt of creativity or the meanings behind the new songs that are stuffed with pop culture references from the last five decades.
“Rough and Rowdy Ways” will be released June 19. Dylan, 79, released three singles earlier this year, including a 17-minute track, “Murder Most Foul,” inspired by the assassination in 1963 of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
Dylan said the songs came from a stream of consciousness. “Most of my recent songs are like that. The lyrics are the real thing, tangible, they’re not metaphors. The songs seem to know themselves and they know that I can sing them, vocally and rhythmically. They kind of write themselves and count on me to sing them,” he told U.S. historian Douglas Brinkley in the interview.
Referring to the death of African American George Floyd who was pinned under the knee of a white police officer in May, Dylan said it “sickened me no end to see George tortured to death like that. It was beyond ugly. Let’s hope that justice comes swift for the Floyd family and for the nation.”
Dylan revealed that he enjoyed the work of the Eagles and the Rolling Stones, some of the many cultural references on his new album.
Asked which Stones songs Dylan wished he could have written, he replied, “Maybe ‘Angie,’ ‘Ventilator Blues’ and what else, let me see. Oh yeah, ‘Wild Horses’.”
KATHMANDU: BTS were part of a star-studded ceremony ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ hosted by YouTube on June 7 to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 that had the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga as well as former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, delivering messages. One of the most awai Read More...
KATHMANDU: On the International Pride Month of June, first ever virtual Pride Parade is being observed, to avoid physical gatherings in view of Covid-19 outbreak, to commemorate and celebrate the freedom of 'being'. To mark the celebration of diversity of gender and sexuality in the country, Pri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Monsoon has arrived, delayed by two days than anticipated, making its route from the eastern part in the evening of June 12 and its activities likely to be accelerated ahead. Under this circumstance, the Meteorological Forecasting Division has called for being alert towards such a poss Read More...
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is being marked Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as the annual Trooping the Color parade is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The extravagant display of pomp and pageantry, a highlight of the royal calendar that typically attracts thousand Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 273 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 5,335. Of the newly infected, 247 are males and 26 females. In total, 4,949 males and 386 females have been recorded to have Read More...
KATHMANDU: The House of Representatives (HoR) is holding deliberations as the work to put government’s Constitution (2nd amendment) Bill, 2077 to vote is underway. The bill will be put to vote today itself even if the debate takes time, according to Spokesperson for the Parliament Secretariat, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular media briefing, stated that 273 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected, taking the nationwide case tally to 5,335. While 36 people have been discharged from health facilities post recovery from COVID-19, two perso Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 127,288 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 190,582 Rapid D Read More...