Bollywood actor Abhay Deol feels nepotism is just tip of the iceberg, it’s prevalent everywhere

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhay Deol feels that nepotism is prevalent everywhere including politics, business and films and it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Abhay, who made Bollywood debut with Socha Na Tha under his uncle and actor Dharmendra Deol’s Banner Vijayta Films, took to Instagram to share his views on nepotism in Bollywood.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a long note where that read: “My uncle, whom I affectionately call dad, was an outsider who made it big in the film industry. I’m glad there is an active debate on the practices behind the scenes. Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg. I’ve only ever made one film with my family, my 1st, and I’m grateful to be blessed and have that privileged. I’ve gone that extra mile in my career to make my own path, something that dad always encouraged. For me he was the inspiration.”

He then adds, “Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture, be it in politics, business, or film. I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered ‘out of the box’. I’m glad some of those artists and films went on to have tremendous success.”

Pointing that nepotism plays a part in every country, he adds that “nepotism has taken on another dimension here in India. I suspect caste plays a major role in it being more pronounced here than in other parts of the world. After all, it is ‘jati’ that dictates that a son carry on the work of his father, while the daughter is expected to marry and be a housewife.”

He thus urges to focus on all industries to make a change. “If we are serious about making changes for the better, then focusing on only one aspect, one industry, while ignoring the many others, will be incomplete and possibly counter productive. We need a cultural evolution,” he adds.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor also posted a collage featuring him and Dharmendra.

The debate on nepotism rekindled in Bollywood after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead last month in his Mumbai residence.

