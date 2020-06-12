Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recalls being thrown off father Amitabh’s ‘Pukar’ set

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he was thrown off the set of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1983 hit, Pukar, in Goa.
Taking to his Instagram, the actor recalled via a post that he was around five or six years old back then — the first post in #RoadTo20 series.
“Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl ‘s father ( the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead. During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 yrs later we made our first film together,” the post read.
Alongside the post is a video with Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai (2001), which marked Goldie Behl’s debut as a director starred Abhishek alongside Rani Mukerji and Sushmita Sen.
Abhishek, who is set to complete 20 years in the film industry, has started an Instagram series titled #RoadTo20, aiming to take viewers through the 20 years of his life as an actor.
Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBS4aggpL_R/
