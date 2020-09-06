Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus, under home quarantine

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, and is under home quarantine.

The actor revealed the news on his Instagram on September 6. “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,” Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

“I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus,” he added.

Kapoor recently stepped out of his home and started shooting for a yet-to-be-titled rom-com co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, as per IANS.

Arjun Kapoor’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEydxJNp3mB/

