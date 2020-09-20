Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, filmmaker calls it baseless

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has accused Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her, which the latter denied, and dismissed the claims as baseless.
On September 19, Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her. Tagging Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, the 30-year-old wrote: “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!”
Similarly, in a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015, according to PTI.
She claimed that Kashyap boasted about his connection with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with.
However, the Gangs of Wasseypur dismissed the allegations calling them baseless.
Kashyap, 48, wrote: “Such a long time was taken to shut me up, never mind. (But) while shutting me up, you lied so much that you dragged other women also in it. Please maintain some dignity madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless.”
Kashyap has been vocal against the criticism and vilification of Bollywood by celebrities and trolls. His tweet added, “While placing allegations against me you dragged my artistes and Bachchan family… Madam, I have been married twice, if that’s a crime then I admit to it. I also admit that I have loved a lot, whether it’s my first wife or second. Any lover or all those female actors with whom I’ve worked or the team of all those girls and women that have been working with me or all those women I’ve met in private or in public. I neither behaved like this nor do I tolerate such a behaviour at any cost. Rest we will see what happens.”
Meanwhile, Ghosh has been reassured by India’s National Commission for Women chairperson that the NCW will take cognisance of the case.
Payal Gosh’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3crtKRr
Anurag Kashyap’s tweet: https://bit.ly/33MsaFt
