Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty appeals to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

KATHMANDU: Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood actress and a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has called on Indian Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation into his demise last month.

Taking to her social media on July 16 afternoon, Chakraborty posted: “Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.”

The posts are available on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. She has shared a picture of Rajpt alongside her Insta post.

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide, according to police.

Meanwhile in another Instagram post that she shared a few hours ago, Chakrobarty revealed that she had received hate messages.

“I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet. I was s**t shamed ….I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action,” she wrote tagging the alleged online attacker. And also shared the screenshot of the message received.

Shortly after Rajput’s death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police would also probe the angle of “professional rivalry”, which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide as per ndtv.com. Chakraborty recoded her statement with the Mumbai police on June 18.

