Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar thanks supporters post Kangana’s ‘soft porn star’ jibe

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar thanked those who stood by her post Kangana Ranaut referring to her as a soft porn star.

Taking to Twitter on September 18, Matondkar called her supporters “the real people of India”.

“Thank you the ‘Real People of India’ and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched… humbled,” Matondkar tweeted.

Commenting on her tweet, netizens shared love and support for the actress.

“Grew up watching your movies. My childhood has Rangeela etched in my memories. Avoid all filth coming from fake media because goodness always prevail over vices. I wish you all the best for your upcoming work in cinema. Also thanking you for entertaining us during 90s decade,” a user commented.

“We are proud of you .. We need people like you in our country to make our country great,” commented another user.

Urmila Matondkar’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3ms4M93

