Bollywood celebs turn climate warriors on World Environment day

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: On World Environment Day on June 5 some Bollywood actors — Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Anushka Sharma among others — have turned climate warriors, sharing what they wish for the planet Earth.

They have come forward o support actor Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Climate Warrior’ initiative through which she is urging people to share ‘One Wish for The Earth’. Pednekar has sought to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature through her campaign.

Taking to her Instagram (https://bit.ly/3dyZaoE), the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor had written: “Climate Warrior! #OneWishForTheEarth. This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :). We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me.”

Supporting her initiative, Kapoor on the eve of World Environment Day shared a video message on his Instagram (https://bit.ly/3czuBhk): “The only thing that came to my mind is … let’s reduce the use of plastic on a day to day basis. We have already caused a lot of harm unknowingly and knowingly in some cases…Small changes matter. I’m a climate warrior, are you?”

Sharma on June 2 put out a message on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/CA7sjgFlUDQ/) in support of the initiative via a video: “My wish for the earth is.. I wish that we would treat the plants and animal species- as just as significant a part of nature – as the human species. I wish that we would not treat them as a means to an end, because at the end of the day… we are all one.”

Meanwhile, Johar wrote on his instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/CA9okTBp3Il/), “Water is the driving force of all nature – Leonardo Da Vinci. My #OneWishForTheEarth this World Environment Day is for us to conserve water and preserve water resources. This is something I have been practicing for a while now and have been teaching Yash and Roohi to do too. Water is one of the most critical things in life, and we must be careful with how we use it. It’s time to shut your taps and open your minds! Way to go #ClimateWarrior @bhumipednekar”

Ahead of the World Environment Day, other Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar pledged to be ‘climate-conscious’ in a bid to protect nature while supporting Pednekar’s initiative. Pednear shared the messages of Big B (https://bit.ly/2XxqGgx) and Kumar (https://bit.ly/3gWuzTV) on her Instagram while thanking them for coming forward to support the initiative.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook