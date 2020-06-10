Bollywood diva Deepika’s greatest off-screen hero is her father

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone celebrated the 65th birthday of her father, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, by calling him her “greatest off-screen hero”.
The Padmavaat actor took to her Instagram to wish her father where she posted a throwpack picture with Prakash along with a note for him.
Deepika took to Instagram and posted a note for her father along with a throwback picture of the duo.
The post read: “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa !”
Deepika has two features lined up — filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next and the Hindi adaptation of According to IANS, Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer The Intern.
Check out her post here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBPi3bzjI3E/
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 106,331 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 166,158 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Netizens are slamming American actor Mark Wahlberg for his social media message supporting Black Lives Matters movement while pointing out his past hate crimes. Paying tribute to George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody, Wahlberg posted on his social media accou Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa has asked the Government of Nepal to provide a breakdown of the expenses incurred for the government's response to coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Thapa said the House must be apprised in brief, point to poin Read More...
CHITWAN: Nepal Army personnel today buried the body of Nepal's fifteenth and Chitwan's first COVID-19 victim on the banks of Narayani River in Bharatpur Metropolis. A 68-year-old person succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the Bharatpur Hospital, this morning. He was transfe Read More...
BARA: Owing to the lack of Viral Transport Medium, testing of COVID-19 through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method has been affected in Bara district, of late. VTMs are used to collect throat swab samples which makes the testing procedure effective and convenient. "With the lack of VTM, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The meeting of Council of Ministers earlier slated to be held on Tuesday evening has been put off till Wednesday. According to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's Press Advisor Ram Sharan Bajagain, the meeting will be held at around 2pm tomorrow. "Today's meeting could not take place as Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Local businesspersons in Birgunj today donated seven million rupees to purchase a PCR machine to conduct testing of coronavirus infection. Birgunj Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Gopal Kediya and Birgunj Metropolis Mayor Vijaya Kumar Sarawagi agreed on the Memorandum of Understanding (Mo Read More...
SIRAHA: As many as twenty patients undergoing treatment at the Mahendra Ganai Women and Children Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Tuesday. According to the Chief of Siraha District Hospital Dr Nagendra Yadav, the patients were discharged today after two sample Read More...