Bollywood diva Deepika’s greatest off-screen hero is her father

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone celebrated the 65th birthday of her father, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, by calling him her “greatest off-screen hero”.

The Padmavaat actor took to her Instagram to wish her father where she posted a throwpack picture with Prakash along with a note for him.

The post read: “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa !”

Deepika has two features lined up — filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next and the Hindi adaptation of According to IANS, Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer The Intern.

