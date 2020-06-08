Bollywood faces flak for protesting racism while backing skin lightening

NEW DELHI: Several Bollywood stars have been labelled “hypocrites” after speaking out against racism to lend support to global protests while promoting products in India designed to make people’s skin lighter.
A series of A-list Bollywood actresses, including Priyanka Chopra, shared posts on social media to protest against the death of George Floyd who died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“End this race war here in the U.S., and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color,” Chopra, 37, posted on Instagram.
People were quick to call her out on social media for previously promoting an “intense fairness moisturiser”.
They also pointed at her role in 2008 Hindi film “Fashion” in which she is ashamed of having sex with a black man.
“Thanks for speaking out for black lives. But, maybe also stop supporting a skin bleaching cream which promotes anti-blackness,” one user replied to Chopra’s Instagram post.
Chopra, a former Miss World who became a star in both Bollywood and Hollywood, has said in past interviews that she regretted endorsing such a product as a young actress and that she is proud of her dark skin.
She was not immediately available to comment.
Actresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani also faced criticism for their anti-racism social media posts while having featured in ads for skin fairness products.
India’s multi billion-dollar skin lightening industry has a host of products appearing to offer dark-skinned Indians a lighter, fairer and better version of themselves, often endorsed by the Bollywood’s top actors.
After years of criticism and campaigns against such products, many brands moved to calling them “skin brightening”, “whitening” or “lightening” creams and face washes.
“Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as ‘fairness creams’,” said actor Abhay Deol, a vocal critic of fairness products and Bollywood’s support.
Critics say the film industry helps feed India’s obsession with fair skin and bias against darker faces, with many pointing out it fails to represent the diversity of Indians.
For example, actors from southern states where most people are darker-skinned are rarely in mainstream Bollywood films.
Last year, the film “Bala” featured the story of a woman who suffered discrimination because of her complexion and actress Bhumi Pednekar had her skin darkened to play the role.
Social media users also questioned why Bollywood continued to write lyrics and dialogues that equated fairness with beauty.
Kangana Ranaut, a noted actress, spoke out against her Bollywood colleagues for promoting fairness products.
“These people, especially Indian celebrities, the successful ones … have been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter – I mean how dare they?” she told the BBC in an interview last week.
Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj took on Bollywood for the endorsements as well on his news-comedy programme “Patriot Act” on Netflix.
READ ALSO: Hasan Minhaj slams anti-black racism among South Asians
Kathmandu They slept under bridges, even in jungles, in the heat, stranded with nowhere to go. Pregnant woman slept on the roadsides. They couldn’t buy food or water because of the fear and stigma that they might have ‘the coronavirus’. No one offered them food. Some managed to wal Read More...
DOTI: A 19-yr-old person has passed away in a quarantine centre at KI Singh Rural Municipality-3 of Doti district. According to one of the locals, Sher Bahadur Aire, the youth passed away today at around 3 am. The deceased had returned to his village in the district from Ludhiana, India on Jun Read More...
DADELDHURA: Yet another death in a quarantine facility has been reported in Nepal. A 31-yr-old man has died in a quarantine centre at Patan Municipality-6 of Baitadi district, on Saturday evening. He had returned to Nepal from Mumbai, India, on Saturday morning. The deceased had been placed in qu Read More...
Can the therapy help contain the coronavirus contagion in Nepal? Is the therapy the answer to the one question the entire world is asking? KATHMANDU: The trial of convalescent plasma therapy in various parts of the world including the US, China shows that it may be a safe treatment option for pat Read More...
KATHMANDU: Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been facing a backlash on social media for anti-trans comments she made while sharing an opinion article. On June 6, she shared the article titled ‘Creating a More Equal Post_COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate’ on her Twitter handle and al Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop global phenoms BTS and their label Big Hit Entertainment have made a big monetary donation to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States. Quoting US media sources, including Billboard Magazine, Koreaboo reports the seven-member group donated approximately 1.2 billion w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Appearing on bandmate Suga's radio show, BTS's Jungkook personally apologised for his recent outing at Itaewon amidst coronavirus social distancing rules. Jungkook had come under fire after being spotted at a club in Itaewon during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Allkpop, on Jun Read More...
KATHMANDU: While Nepali-American designer Prabal Gurung has been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in America, he has called out caste-based violence that has had everyone talking back home in Nepal. “While I have been completely overwhelmed by the unrest and insurmountable loss of liv Read More...