Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Ehsan Khan dies due to COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, has died aged 90 on September 2.
Ehsan along with Kumar’s another brother Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and eventually tested positive for COVID-19. Aslam , 88, passed away on August 21.
The Bollywood star’s family friend Faisal Farooqui took to Kumar’s official Twitter account to confirm the news. “Dilip saab’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Please pray for them (sic),” the tweet read.
In March, Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under “complete isolation” and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to IANS.
